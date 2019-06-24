‘Girls Next Door’ Alum and Ex-Playboy Playmate Valerie Mason Arrested for Meth Possession

Valerie Mason, a former Playboy Playmate who appeared on The Girls Next Door, was arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession in Louisiana late Friday night.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Mason, 31, was stopped by police in Ouachita Paris, Louisiana. She was booked on felony possession of a controlled dangerous substance (a schedule II drug). Mason was released on a $3,000 bond Saturday.

TMZ later obtained the arrest report, which reveals that police did not find meth on Mason. The incident began when police pulled over a vehicle with a broken taillight, and they found Mason riding in the passenger seat.

The man driving could not provide an ID, and police searched the vehicle. They said they found drug paraphernalia associated with meth use in his pocket.

Mason and another passenger in the back seat were asked to step out. During a further search of the vehicle they allegedly found two grams of suspected meth in a container inside the passenger door pocket.

There was also a hypodermic needle in the backseat, police said.

According to the report, all three people in the car denied owning the drugs.

Mason was the Playboy Playmate of the Month in September 2008 and the photoshoot was included in her appearance on Girls Next Door. She appeared in five episodes of the show from 2008 to 2009.

Playboy said Mason did not have a modeling background and sent photos to Playboy and Hugh Hefner herself, notes TMZ. Holly Madison pushed for her to be included in the magazine and invited her to the Playboy Mansion.

Mason is not the only former Playboy model arrested this year. Kelsey Nicole Turner, who appeared in Maxim and claims to have posed for Playboy Italia, and her boyfriend Jon Logan Kennison pleaded not guilty in the killing of Dr. Thomas Burchard in Las Vegas in March, reports CBS News.

Turner, 26, was arrested on March 21 in Stockton, California, and her former housemate Diana Pena pleaded guilty to accessory to murder. Kennison, 27, was arrested in Las Vegas on April 17. They are being held without bond and were charged with murder and conspiracy charges.

The body of Burchard, 71, was found in the trunk of Turner’s car in March. According to the arrest report, police found “blood in the backseat” and gloves in the car, reports CBS13. The autopsy said Burchard died of “blunt force trauma to the head.”

Burchard’s longtime girlfriend reported him missing after he never came home from a Las Vegas trip. She told police he went to visit Turner, and when they went to his house, they allegedly found “evidence of a clean-up” and blood.

The District Attorney’s office will put the case to a committee, which will decide if prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the case.

Photo credit: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images