‘Girls Gone Wild’ Creator’s Ex Shares Photo of Their Kids Amid Kidnapping Allegations

Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis’s ex-wife Abbey Wilson has shared a photo of her and Francis’ kids, amid the kidnapping allegations Francis brought against her. On Dec. 30, shared a photo of herself and the two daughters that she shares with Francis. In a caption on the post, Wilson wrote, “Buenos días.”

In a statement to The Sun regarding Francis’ kidnapping accusations, Wilson’s attorney, Ronald Richards, said, “She categorically denies she has been charged with kidnapping. She has full temporary custody of her children.He only has limited supervised visitation.” Richards then went on to claim that Francis had been “physically and verbally abusive” during their relationship.

According to the NY Daily News, Francis and Wilson first met back in 2012 when she won the Girls Gone Wild’s “Search for the Hottest Girl in America” contest, and they began dating shortly thereafter. Two years later, they welcomed twin daughters, Alexandria Claire and Athena Olivia. Things between them seem to have grown volatile over the past year, with Francis recently accusing Wilson of stealing $250,000 from him. He’s also accused her of kidnapping their daughters, claiming that Wilson kept them from him for six months. Additionally, Francis has alleged “constant child abuse” on her part.

Late last month, Francis claims that his two daughters were missing and that Wilson had been charged in their disappearance. TMZ obtained legal documents in which Francis alleged that his children have not been seen for more than a week, and that their mother was facing kidnapping charges in Mexico. Francis owns a large home near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where his daughters were born in 2014.

In the legal documents, Francis claimed that he was supposed to have his daughters for Christmas, but that Wilson never dropped them off. He also stated that the children had not been seen in about 10 days. Additionally, it was reported that Wilson was accused of family violence and that authorities had allegedly been unable to serve her with legal papers due to not being able to locate her. It was also reported that Wilson has not been living at her primary residence for six months.

Per the legal documents, Francis alleged that Wilson had the girls living with another man. A source told TMZ that Wilson is being charged with kidnapping and that an amber alert was being issued for the children. The outlet also shared a photo of Francis and his daughters that is dated from November. It is unclear if this was the last time w saw his daughters.