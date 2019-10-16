Gina Rodriguez Raps the N-Word in Now-Deleted Instagram Video

Actress Gina Rodriguez is in hot water after posting a video to her Instagram Story in which she is seen rapping along with The Fugees and drops the n-word. The clip has since been deleted, but not before it was captured and shared on Twitter. The Jane the Virgin star can be seen sitting in a chair having her hair and makeup done while singing aloud to “Ready or Not.”

She FINALLY said it! I BEEN waiting! We got you on camera, HD!! You are done!!! pic.twitter.com/TjSYGyJhbl — Niggansel Elgort (@bIackgirIs) October 15, 2019

She then says the lyrics, “Voodoo, I could do what you do. Believe me n—s give me heebie-jeebies.” Rodridguez then looks off camera and laughs before the clip ends. It’s just eight seconds in total, but it was more than enough to light up social media.

Writer and activist George M. Johnson wrote, “Nobody, And I do mean nobody, Loves saying “n—” more than a person who will never be called one or protect one. Gina Rodriguez probably says it 3 times and clicks her heels before every interview. The anti-Black jumped out!”

“Gina Rodriguez said n— like she was a child flipping someone off from a bus for the first time,” another said. “All feeble-like and with the nervous energy of doing something you know damn well you’re not supposed to be doing.”

Rodriguez jumped back into her Story shortly thereafter to apologize.

“Hey what’s up everybody,” she said. “I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees. To a song I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill. And I really am sorry if I offended you.”

what kind of whack apology … gina rodriguez said don’t worry guys I have the pass because i grew up on lauryn hill pic.twitter.com/EJRe8d9KaX — a chicken on her last legs (@lNTHERAlN) October 15, 2019

That didn’t go over very well with social media, either.

“‘I’m sorry IF I offended anyone … by singing along to the Fugees’,” one user wrote. “This is an example of someone being deliberately obtuse. Gina Rodriguez KNOWS she offended people, not for singing a song but for saying the N-word. If the apology is going to be insincere, just keep quiet.”

“What kind of whack apology,” another commented. “Gina Rodriguez said don’t worry guys I have the pass because i grew up on Lauryn Hill.”

Her name is currently trending on Twitter and it most certainly is for a reason that she would want it to.