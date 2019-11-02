‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Uncle Buck’ Actor Brian Tarantina Dead at 60 After Apparent Overdose

Brian Tarantina, an actor with numerous high-profile credits, has died by what reports are saying is an apparent overdose. He was 60. TMZ reports that the actor, known for roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls, was discovered unresponsive in his Manhattan apartment by his niece around 12:30 Saturday morning. She called 911, and paramedics and police arrived, pronouncing him dead on the scene. An unnamed white powder was discovered near his body. Authorities are not yet sure what exactly the substance was as of press time.

NOKR has confirmed that Brian Tarantina has died at 60. Law enforcement sources tell us that the veteran actor was found dead early Saturday morning in his Manhattan apartment. @NOKR @Twitter @BrianTarantina @Dead pic.twitter.com/1fwdpOMmdL — Next of Kin Registry (@NOKR) November 2, 2019

It is unclear exactly when the actor died, but his niece noted that she had not talked to Tarantina since Tuesday night.

In Gilmore Girls, Tarantina played the recurring character Bootsy in five episodes of the series. He reprised the role in two episodes of the Netflix miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel he played Jackie in 12 episodes. It’s unclear if he shot any episodes for the upcoming third season, which is set to be released on Dec. 6.

Additionally, he played Weasel in three episodes of Heroes and Vinnie Culiari in 12 episodes of The Black Donnellys.

He also had roles in movies including Uncle Buck, Jacob’s Ladder, BlacKkKlansman, The Kitchen, Knight and Day, Donnie Brasco, Carlito’s Way and Ghost Town. Coincidentally, the discovery of his passing falls on the 29th anniversary of the release of Jacob’s Ladder.

Jacob’s Ladder, directed by Adrian Lyne and starting Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña, Danny Aiello, Matt Craven, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Jason Alexander, Patricia Kalember, Eriq La Salle, Ving Rhames, Brian Tarantina and S. Epatha Merkerson, was released on this day in 1990 (USA) 🎬 pic.twitter.com/LUvxq7XufF — Horror31 🎃 (@Horror31) November 2, 2019

Aside from the recurring roles listed above, Tarantina was a regular guest actor on many TV series, such as: Blue Bloods, The Sopranos, ER, Madam Secretary, The Blacklist, Elementary, The Good Wife, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Miami Vice, The Night Of, NYPD Blue, Oz, The Equalizer and One Life to Live.

No other information on Tarantina’s passing is available as of press time.

