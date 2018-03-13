Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Split After More Than Two Years Together

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have called it quits on their public romance.

The singer and model have broken up after more than two years of dating, Malik confirmed Tuesday on Twitter.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote.

“She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ,” the former One Direction member added.

Hadid also shared an announcement on Twitter following speculation of her split from the musician.

“Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.. not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. xG,” the IMG model continued.

Fans flooded the messages with sad posts and words of comfort for the couple.

“Good luck to both of you. You were so beautiful together. Finding balance in a relationship is very hard,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Now Zayn and Gigi broke up? Love is an illusion.”

Others recalled the recent tattoo Malik had inked on his chest of what appears to be Hadid’s famous almond-shaped eyes. (He had previously gotten a tattoo for his ex-fiance, Little Mix band member Perrie Edwards.)

They also spotted that Malik appears to have unfollowed both Hadid and her mom, Yolanda Hadid, on Instagram following the split news.

The couple were last photographed together on Jan. 29 in New York City.

Malik and Hadid’s relationship was fairly public thanks to their frequent social media posts, including their sweet anniversary tributes last fall.

“2 yrs w my favorite human,” Hadid, 22, captioned a Boomerang video of the pair kissing as she held on to her fruity drink.

In an interview with Billboard last November, Malik, 25, opened up about balancing their relationship with busy schedules.

“It’s actually not that hard for us [to line up schedules],” he said, adding that they traveled between his homes on L.A. and London, and Hadid’s apartment in New York City. “It helps that she’s really organized. Thank God! Because I’m really not, so she helps organize my schedule around seeing her.”

Before Malik and and Hadid got together, he was engaged to Little Mix singer Edwards. He proposed in August 2013 but they split in summer 2015, sparking inspiration for the group’s hit song “Shoutout to My Ex.”