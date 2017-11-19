‘Get Out’ Actor Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Was Assaulted by Police Officers in Mistaken Identity Incident

At a reception for Get Out at the Lincoln Ristorante in New York, Daniel Kaluuya shared a story about being assaulted by police back home in London.

Kaluuya says he was mistaken for a drug deal by several officers, who handled him roughly and even took him in. Kaluuya also revealed that he sued the officers after the incident.

“I’m doing something positive with my life and still end up in a cell,” he said. “That’s what really resonated with me in the script.”

Get Out was lauded by critics and fans earlier this year for its raw and honest look at race relations in the US. Writer and director Jordan Peele has made no secret of the fact that the film was a real portrayal of the persecution that African-Americans feel in our country.

Get Out has been nominated for several awards already, and as Oscar season approaches, people are scratching their heads as to which category to place the film in. Jordan Peele recently tweeted, simply, “Get Out is a documentary.”

Kaluuya is set to appear in Black Panther in February of next year. The Marvel movie will be directed by Ryan Coogler — best known for last year’s Creed — and is expected to raise another conversation about race and black iconography.

Kaluuya also has a role in Steve McQueen’s upcoming Widows, set in tumultuous modern day Chicago.