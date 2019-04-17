Georgia Engel Remembered by Betty White: ‘Friends Forever’

The late Georgia Engel is being fondly remembered by fellow actress Betty White who posted a sweet “Friends Forever” photo of the two of them.

White took to Instagram to share the image, which features the women cuddled up to a fake grizzly bear.

White and Engel go way back, with both having starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show together. In addition to her Instagram post, White also spoke to NBC News and said of Engel, “Georgia was one of a kind – the absolute best,” per Deadline.

"Friends Forever" says it all.

White is not the only celebrity to post on social media about Engel’s passing, as many have come out to share messages of sympathy.

“Georgia Engel was the sweetest, kindest, dearest woman. And crazy talented. I will miss her,” said Hot in Cleveland star Valerie Bertinelli.

Sad to hear of the passing of Georgia Engel. She was sweet and funny and I will always treasure the memory of her trash talking me at a bowling night.Condolences to her friends and family. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) April 16, 2019

“I am in shock — Georgia was an absolute angel — so dear, so sweet, so talented. God bless you Georgia,” tweeted Patricia Heaton, who co-stared with Engel in Everybody Loves Raymond.

“One of my favorite episodes was where Robert catches Pat smoking — she was just brilliant,” Heaton later added.

Every sitcom has a secret weapon performer. If they only have one line in an episode, cutting to them will get a big laugh, energize a scene, or save an episode. “Mary Tyler Moore” was filled with those performers. But Georgia Engel was the secret weapon’s secret weapon. pic.twitter.com/dpR3APhRa1 — Brett White (@brettwhite) April 16, 2019

“To our dear sweet friend, we’ll love and miss you and your brilliant talent always,” Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal said in a tweet.

“She could get a laugh on literally every line you gave her,” he later told the New York Times. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

A few years ago I had the honor of working with Georgia Engel. For some reason I had always felt like we weren’t done and would work together again. I was very sad to hear that she had passed. She was funny and brilliant and kind. RIP and thank you Georgia. 💫 #GeorgiaEngel pic.twitter.com/EhbKuWayZE — Lucy Davis (@RealLucyDavis) April 16, 2019

Engel passed away on Friday, April 12, at the age of 70. The cause of her death is currently unknown.