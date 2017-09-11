George Clooney Opens up About Handling Parenting Duties With Wife Amal

On top of acting and directing, George Clooney is proving to be one very busy father.

Over the weekend, the 56-year-old first-time dad was in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival and opened up at the premiere of his film Suburbicon about what it’s like being away from his twins while promoting his latest project.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clooney told their correspondent that while wife, Amal and the twins were not traveling with him, they are never too far away.

“They’re in L.A. and I Facetimed with them a few minutes ago,” he said.

When it comes to balancing parenting duties though, Clooney is more than happy to help with late night feedings and aid Amal.

“I do every three hours [and] if I don’t get up, I feel guilty, you know?” he admitted. “My wife is up nursing every 3 hours, so it’s a lot of work but it’s fun man!”

Clooney recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter that his days of being a “leading man” were behind him, clarifying to ET that he would like to look at diverse roles now.

“I think you have to look at your career over a long period of time and figure out what’s best to do, and actually, I’m looking for different kinds of roles now,” he said.

In typical jokester fashion, Clooney also poked fun at his supposedly fading charm and looks.

“You gotta keep putting a softer lens on the camera, it’s just no good anymore,” he quipped.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images