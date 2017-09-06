Amal Clooney Reveals Her and George’s Future Pregnancy Plans

As George Clooney gushes about life as a new father, wife Amal steps in to clear the air about the potential for more Clooney babies.

“My house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying. You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, ‘I know, I know,’” George told The Hollywood Reporter of his new normal. “I’ve given them so much s–t for so many years, I deserve every bit of it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amal, who sat with him during the interview, raved that her husband is a “great father,” but says 3-month-old twins Ella and Alexander will be the couple’s only two children. “I’m 39,” she said. “I already had them quite late.”

The 56-year-old actor remembers the moment he—a man who never thought he’d have children—learned he would become a father of two during an ultrasound. “[The doctor] goes, ‘Well, there’s one.’ And I said, ‘Great.’ And then he goes, ‘And there’s the second one.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake,” George said.

The director shared that having children “had never been part of my DNA.” Until he married Amal in September 2014, George was an actor known to flaunt the bachelor lifestyle, so it appears she changed his mind on multiple counts.

Still, having children wasn’t on her radar either, George says. “We didn’t plan on [having kids]. We never talked about it until after we were married, which is funny. There was an assumption that we didn’t want them,” he recalls. “And then, after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we just felt we’d gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us.”

The couple welcomed the twins on June 6 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. “It was wild,” he said. “You know, everything is conceptual until it’s real. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be parents, yeah.’ And all of a sudden you go: ‘Holy s–t. I’m a parent!’”

Now, the Ocean’s trilogy actor admits he’s focused on raising well-rounded kids. “The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up.’ I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way—we look out for one another and we care about one another. But you are really responsible for two kids,” he shared.

“I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy,” he said.

Photo credit: Getty / Valery Hache