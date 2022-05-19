Gayle King Reveals Concerning Injury

✖

Gayle King is walking around with one injured body part. The 67-year-old CBS Mornings staple caused chatter this week when she showed up to The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool in New York City after injuring herself at home in a colorful foot cast. King donned one heel and one brightly colored clog. "I went to bed on Saturday, and I woke up Sunday to go pee, and I don't know what it is, but the minute I touched the floor, I crumbled. I think it's my Achilles," King told Page Six.

King spoke about whether or not she'd seen her doctor. "Well, it's feeling better, so I'm going to wait a couple of days, and if it's still like this, I'm going to go to the doctor," she said. "I hate going to the doctor!" she admitted. The reporter she spoke to noted that it could be perceived as "ridiculous" that King was hopping around on an injured foot. Oprah Winfrey's best friend didn't deny that fact.

"This is what my son and daughter said to me today: 'Mom, this is ridiculous. You should go to the doctor,'" she explained they told her. "If it's like this by Thursday, I'll go." But it's not an even she wanted to miss, considering the co-hosts of the highly-rated morning show are featured in the publication's latest edition.

The event was starstudded with appearances from the likes of Brooke Shields, who brought along her daughter Rowan Henchy. Henchy pulled out one of Shields' classic vintage suits. Today Show co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Jenna Bush Hager.

The injury comes after King's first Mother's Day as a grandmother. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus gave birth to her grandson in Sept. 2021.

"I'm so nuts about this child," she told We Are Family podcast. "I'm certainly not the first person to have a grandchild — I realize that, but what I like is seeing Kirby become a mother herself. She's so good at it. She and her husband, Virgil, are such great partners."