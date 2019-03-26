‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Reveals She Has Had Relationships With Women

Sophie Turner confirmed that she has had romantic relationships with women in a new interview on Tuesday.

Turner and her Game of Thrones co-star, Maisie Williams gave a feature interview in Rolling Stone‘s April issue. The actresses were candid about their work and their lives, including one striking detail about Turner’s love life. The actress said that, before getting engaged to Joe Jonas, she had “experimented” with other women.

“Everyone experiments,” Turner said, reportedly shrugging. “It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

Turner was discussing her engagement to Jonas, which seemingly came out of nowhere in 2017. The actress said that she knew Jonas was the one for her right away, and she had met enough others to be sure.

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age,” she said. “I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

Turner added that she was as blindsided by the proposal as anyone, however. She said that she expected her hectic work life and her fame to make dating nearly impossible.

“I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she said.

Turner and Jonas became engaged in October 2017, confirming the news with a matching Instagram post with Jonas. While she is excited to tie the knot, Turner has said that she does not intend to slow down with work or become complacent. Last April, in an interview with Marie Claire, she said that she hopes marriage won’t be the “greatest” thing to happen to her.

“There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life,” she said.

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” Turner went on. “Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

Jonas recently told James Corden on the Late Late Show that their wedding is scheduled for later this summer. In the meantime, Turner is gearing up for her part in the TV event of the decade when the final season of Game of Thrones airs next month. Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.