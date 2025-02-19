Gabrielle Union’s Former Co-Star Matthew Lawrence Reveals On-Set Conflict

Actor Matthew Lawrence has shared details about his only on-set reprimand throughout his career, involving a clash with Gabrielle Union during the filming of their 1999 Disney TV movie H-E Double Hockey Sticks. The incident, discussed on the recent Magical Rewind podcast, stemmed from Lawrence’s refusal to rehearse lines with his co-star.

“There was this one moment where — and, again, I’m oblivious, I had no idea — and she wanted to rehearse. And I was like, ‘No, I’m good,’” Lawrence recalled. The decision apparently upset Union, who “got angry and went and reported me to the director and the studio. The only time in my entire career, because usually I’m, like, the advocate, and I’m fighting for kids and, like, you know, women’s rights. This is the only time in my life when I was called into the office for something I did on set. And I had no clue.”

Lawrence, known for roles in Boy Meets World, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Brotherly Love, explained his reasoning for declining the rehearsal, citing a preference for keeping performances fresh. “At that point, in my mind — now I can do whatever, and nothing’s gonna faze me — [but] at that point in my mind, I really loved memorizing the lines, knowing all the beats, but hated running it, cause it felt like it took all the freshness out of it,” he said during the podcast conversation with hosts Will Friedle and Sabrina Bryan.

The Disney television movie featured Lawrence as a hockey player targeted by a young devil, played by Friedle. The project aired as part of The Wonderful World of Disney series the same year Union appeared in popular teen films 10 Things I Hate About You, and She’s All That. Lawrence admitted feeling “embarrassed” by the incident, though he said everyone on set recognized Union’s star potential.

Despite the awkward encounter, podcast co-host Sabrina Bryan praised Union’s presence, stating, “She’s so beautiful and she just has this, like, aura of just confidence.” Union went on to star in notable films like Love & Basketball, Bring It On, Deliver Us from Eva, and Bad Boys II, as well as television series including Being Mary Jane and L.A.’s Finest. Her representatives have not responded to requests from the press for comment about Lawrence’s recollection of events.

The revelation came during a broader discussion about Lawrence’s career experiences on the Magical Rewind podcast, where he reflected on his early acting methods and how they’ve evolved over time. He acknowledged that his approach to rehearsals has changed significantly since the 1999 incident, suggesting that he now sees more value in the rehearsal process.