G-Eazy Arrested After Violent Bar Fight

Rapper G-Eazy was allegedly involved in a bar brawl last week. PEOPLE reports that the 32-year-old rapper, real name Gerald Gillum, was arrested on Monday afternoon due to his connection with an altercation that took place near the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel in New York City around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 10. During the fight, one man was punched by the rapper which resulted In redness and swelling on his head, but he ultimately refused medical attention at the time. Another man was also punched.

G-Eazy was charged with assault and issued a desk appearance ticket for both arrests following the fight, but he Is not currently In custody and even attended the VMAs the following Sunday. TMZ reports that a man from the opposing group said that that one of G-Eazy’s friends hit him in the head with a glass bottle, and he had to go to the hospital to deal with the resulting injury.

This isn’t the first time that G-Eazy has had trouble with the law. He was convicted of assault, drug possession, and resisting arrest after a nightclub brawl In 2018, which earned him two years probation and a fine of 80,000 krona (about $9,000) for his crimes, as well as 6,500 krona (about $810) restitution to the security guard he assaulted.

Ironically, the rapper released his new single “Breakdown” with Demi Lovato on Friday, and the music video directly confronts Issues that they have both had In the past. Headlines about the rapper like “Did He Cheat?” “G-Eazy Breaks Social Media Silence After Arrest” and “G-Eazy Gets Cozy with Mystery Woman” appear in the video.

“Been fighting my demons, but they ain’t fighting fair / But I keep saying that everything’s alright, I swear,” G-Eazy raps in the song. “All alone in a dark space, ain’t no light in there / What’s f— up is I might actually like it there.”

“This is one of my favorite songs off the album, it’s a real deep record about being human and what comes with it. We’ve all been through breakdowns,” G-Eazy said in an Instagram video about the new track. His album, These Things Happen Too set to release on Sept. 24.