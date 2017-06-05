Fuller House Star Jodie Sweetin Hires Security After Ex-Fiance Gets Early Release From Prison

Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on Fuller House, is currently under 24-hour-a-day security surveillance after her ex-fiancé was released from jail early, according to the Daily Mail.

Justin Hodak, 40, was serving a suspended sentence for making threats and illegal gun possession, which stem from violating a restraining order filed by Sweetin. Earlier this year, he was ordered to serve 120 days in prison, complete a 52-week domestic violence course and have no contact with Sweetin for five years.

Hodak was released on May 22 after being credited for time already served. He is under strict orders to stay away from Sweetin and is wearing an electronic tracker to keep a watch on his movements.

The actress is apparently extremely concerned about Hodak harming her, so she now has a private security detail, which is paid for by Fuller House‘s studio Warner Bros.

“Jodie found out that Justin was out and as you can imagine she’s terrified,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She’s scared that he might act out and do something crazy to harm her.”

Despite these worries, those close to Hodak say he has no interest in revisiting his past and winding up back behind bars.

“Justin’s been doing a lot of soul-searching in jail, he’s had a few months in a cell to think about all the mistakes he’s made,’ a friend told the outlet. “He doesn’t intend on messing up again and doing something stupid, he just wants to get on with his life and to do that, he knows he has to stay away from Jodie.”

This is just the latest in a long line of stories surrounding Sweetin and Hodak.

The two broke up in March after Hodak threw a bookcase over during an argument. He was then arrested three times in the week after. The first arrest occurred after he threatened to commit suicide, with Sweetin getting authorities involved. Hodak received the aforementioned gun charge during this incident. The third arrest was violating the restraining order violation Sweetin placed against him.

He ended up pleading “no contest” to the charges, which is one reason he was able to receive a lighter sentence.