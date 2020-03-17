‘Frozen 2’ Star Rachel Matthews Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews has tested positive for coronavirus. Matthews, who voiced Honeymaren, a member of the Northuldra, in the second installment of the popular Disney animated film, revealed her diagnosis on her Instagram Stories on Monday night, explaining that she has been under quarantine for the past week.

“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” the 26-year-old wrote. “Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I’m feeling better, but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions.”

Matthews, who also starred in the Hulu series Looking for Alaska and the Happy Death Day movies, went on to detail the symptoms she experienced over the course of seven days. On day one, she experienced a “sore throat, fatigue and headache,” and she had a “mild fever (100.3), horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs, started a dry cough, no appetite” by day three.

Although her fever went away on day three, she still had “minor body aches” and her “lungs got much worse (resulting in deep, dry cough) shortness of breath, major fatigue, no appetite.”

On day four, she wrote, “symptoms finally seemed to become more mild, however lungs remained heavy and short of breath.” Matthews also “randomly lost my sense of smell and taste” and continued to have “no appetite.”

“Everything has remained more or less the same,” on days five, six, and seven, Matthews wrote, adding that she was “feeling more like myself, still experiencing shortness of breath, loss of appetite, fatigue and no taste/smell but overall, doing okay.”

Matthews also opened up about the difficulty of getting tested, writing that “they are INSANELY hard to come by.”

“Our country is very behind, and we don’t have much of a system in place. I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms,” she explained. “BUT receiving a test that shows you’re positive really doesn’t change much. It’s not like you receive a specific medication once positive so please, if you have symptoms at all but can’t find a test please just treat yourself as if you are positive (you most likely are). Rest, drink lots of liquids and SELF QUARANTINE.”

Adding that “this obviously doesn’t apply to everyone” and that “some people are at higher risk and will take different precautions,” Matthews concluded with a video of Idris Elba announcing his positive test results, reminding her followers that “you an also be a carrier with ** no symptoms **.”