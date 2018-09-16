‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Reportedly Heading Home After 3-Month Hospitalization

Matthew Perry is home at last, after apparently spending three months in a hospital.

Perry, who played the iconic role of Chandler Bing on Friends from the mid 1990s to early 2000s, tweeted about his hospital stay on Friday night.

Three months in a hospital bed. Check. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) September 15, 2018



“Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” he wrote.

Perry’s post frightened many fans, as the actor has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse. However, According to a report by PEOPLE, he was actually there for a gastrointestinal surgery. Sources close to Perry assured the outlet that he is back to full health, and he is returning to his own home after a long summer.

“He’s good,” the insider said. “He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals.”

Perry was reportedly dealing with a gastrointestinal perforation — no small ailment, according to a summary on Healthline.com. It essentially means that there was a hole all the way through Perry’s stomach, large bowel or small intestine. The perforation typically requires a full three-month hospital stay, as Perry had. The causes can range from a few diseases like appendicitis and diverticulitis, or even knife or gunshot wounds, or similar traumas.

Perry received an outpouring of love from fans on social media, including those who watched Friends. The series was one of the the most-watched shows of all time, and Perry played a character whose wit and sarcasm still resonate to this day.

“Friends helped me a lot and was with me in the best and worst moments,” one fan wrote to Perry, alongside a picture of their Friends tattoo. “Thank you so much! You’re my favorite character, I love you.”

“I hope you get perfectly well soon,” another fan wrote. “Love you so much Matty.”

“We’ve missed you so much!” added a social media follower. “Praying that you’re doing better! Sending you lots of love.”

Perry had a number of prominent roles last year, including a lauded portrayal of Ted Kennedy in a mini-series about the political family, The Kennedys: Decline and Fall. He also reprised his role as Mike Kresteva on The Good Fight — the sequel series to The Good Wife.

In addition, Perry wrapped up The Odd Couple last year. He starred in the show as Oscar Madison in addition to co-creating it.