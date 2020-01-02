‘Friends’ Child Star Noelle Sheldon, Who Played Ross and Rachel’s Baby Emma, Emerges on Social Media and Fans Are Stunned

Friends child star Noelle Sheldon — who played Ross and Rachel’s baby daughter, Emma — has re-emerged on social media, and fans are stunned to see her now. Sheldon has posted infrequently on Instagram since 2012, but recently shared a photoshopped image of herself on the Central Perk set while holding up a coffee mug featuring the shop’s logo. “Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!” she captioned the hilarious snapshot.

Many of Sheldon’s fans and followers have since showered the post with comments, with one person joking, “Glad you finally woke up it’s been long enough” — a remark referencing a 2003 episode of Friends, where Monica and Chandler recorded a hilarious 18th birthday message for Emma, in which Chandler joked, “Hi, Emma, it’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”

“I can’t believe Friends is off of Netflix now tho!! At least I watched it 7 times from start to finish!! You are really pretty [by the way]!” another fan exclaimed, while someone else wrote, “Happy new year Noelle. Have a amazing year and great time in Central Perk.”

“HOW I WISH THERE’S A SPECIAL SEASON OF FRIENDS ENTITLED FRIENDS WITH FAMILIES. Imagine them being at Central Perk with their teenage kids. It doesnt have to be a long run like 5-10 yrs…Just a special season with a story of getting together up to an end where the kids are about to graduate high school. AGHHHHH HEAR ME OUT!!!!” one more fan suggested.

Now 17, Sheldon recently got back into acting professionally, with a supporting roll in the 2019 horror film Us, written and directed by Jordan Peele.

In the film, Sheldon played Lindsey Tyler, and co-starred along her own sister Cali, who played her fictional sister, Becca, in that film as well.

In addition to finally celebrating her 18th birthday later on this year, Sheldon will also become a high school graduate.

