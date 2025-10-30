Former child actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr. has died. He was 42.

The actor, best known for playing a young Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, died early Wednesday morning from a heart attack at his home in Maryland.

His mother, Renee Trice, told TMZ that he suffered three heart attacks in the last three years, and that they had just spoken Tuesday night.

Los Angeles, CA – 1992: Floyd Roger Myers Jr, promotional photo for the ABC tv mini-series ‘The Jacksons: An American Dream’. (Photo by Steve Fenn /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Myers got his acting start as a young Will Smith in a Season 3 episode of Fresh Prince that aired in 1992. Later on, he starred as a young Marlon Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream, a TV biopic about the famous musical family. He also appeared in The WB’s Young Americans in 2000.

According to the GoFundMe set up by his sister to cover funeral expenses, Myers had four children.

His mother Renee posted a tribute to him on Facebook this Wednesday, with a photo of him and his four kids and the caption “THIS NOT SUPPOSE TO BE SO” along with the GoFundMe attached.

“Roger leaves behind his four beautiful children—Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox—and our loving family is now facing the unimaginable loss of someone who meant everything to us,” the GoFundMe reads.