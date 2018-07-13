Four Seasons Hotel Responds to Tori Spelling’s Claim of Son’s ‘Stab’ Injury

The Four Seasons hotel where Tori Spelling claims her 15-month-old son was injured from exposed nails issued a response to the actress’ claims.

The mother of five took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to share the story behind Beau Dean’s injury.

“We are a [Four Seasons] family like even before my 1st was born (who’s 11) and [because] of a house situation we are of course staying with them,” Spelling wrote in the lengthy post. “But in the kids arcade room my 15 month old got stabbed by 4 exposed nails that shouldn’t have been there and all that was done was ‘Is he ok?’”

“An obligatory check in and not till they realized who’s (sic) child it happened too. So wrong on many levels. And I never call anything out! Not my style. But, not cool [Four Seasons!] Does he need a tetanus shot?” she asked.

In addition to Beau, Spelling and husband Dean McDermott share children Liam Aaron, 11, Stella Doreen, 10, Hattie Margaret, 6, and Finn Davey, 5.

A rep for the Four Seasons told Page Six the hotel’s team was in touch with Spelling, but declined to comment further on the incident.

“At Four Seasons, the well-being of our guests is our top priority,” the rep told the outlet Tuesday. “The team was in touch with Ms. Spelling throughout her stay. Out of respect for the privacy of our guests we do not share information about our guests or their time with us.”

According to a report by Radar earlier this week, the hotel is reportedly reviewing surveillance footage from inside the arcade room to verify Spelling’s story.

The couple welcomed baby Beau back in March 2017. Back on Mother’s Day, as part of individual tributes to her kids, Spelling described Beau as “everyone’s baby” who came to symbolize “the rebirth” of her relationship with McDermott after the two weathered a cheating scandal.

“Beau, we thought we were done,” she said. “That our family was complete. But, you surprised us all and came at a time when we all needed a little hope. You were that hope. That sunshine of life that came into our family in a very big and meaningful way.”

While Spelling has not revealed whether she will be pursuing legal action, her lawsuit against Benihana was settled and dismissed in December 2017. She sued the Japanese chain after she claimed to have suffered second- and third-degree burns after slipping at the Encino, California, location in 2015.