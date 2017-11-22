Former Pussycat Dolls Member Slams Nick Carter After Sexual Assault Allegations

A former Pussycat Dolls member has chimed in on Twitter after Nick Carter was accused of rape by former pop singer Melissa Schuman.

Kaya Jones, who wrote that she dated Carter while she was with the Pussycat Dolls, alluded to abuse she suffered while in the girl group, which she had previously alleged, noting Carter did nothing despite knowing about how she was treated.

“Nick Carter was my boyfriend while I was in the Pussycat Dolls,” Jones wrote. “He knew about the abuse I endured and did nothing. I guess I now know why. Disgusting. Disgraceful. Disgusted in my heart. Especially because he was a victim of abuse himself. Shame on you Nick!”

Jones, who was with the Pussycat Dolls in their early stages, had previously referred to the group as a “prostitution ring,” claims that group founder Robin Antin has since denied.

Schuman made her allegations against Carter on her personal blog, writing that Carter had invited her to his house when she was 18 and he was 22. She brought her roommate, and Carter eventually led her to the bathroom where he performed oral sex on her despite her emphatic protestations.

Schuman claimed that Carter then demanded she perform oral sex on him before taking her to his room and raping her despite her allegedly telling the singer she was a virgin and waiting until marriage to have sex.

“He threw me on the bed and climbed on top of me,” she wrote. “Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, ‘I could be your husband.’ He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer.”

Carter denied the allegations in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” Carter said in a statement via PEOPLE. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

“This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later,” he continued. “It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Jones also responded to Carter’s denial.

“Nick denies the allegations just like Robin denied my abuse,” she tweeted. “I know all about the truth here. Don’t lie Nick. I’m no longer keeping your secrets.”

