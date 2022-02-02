Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner

Former 2019 Miss USA winner and Extra correspondent Cheslie Kryst died by suicide. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Kryst’s cause of death to PEOPLE on Feb. 1, just two days after her tragic passing in New York City. The medical examiner confirmed to CNN that Kryst suffered multiple blunt impact injuries. The New York Police Department is continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kryst’s death, Det. Martin Brown confirmed Monday. Kryst was 30.

Although further details regarding Kryst’s death have not been made available at this time, initial reports said that a woman jumped from the 60-story Orion Building on West 42nd Street at around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. The woman was later identified as Kryst, who lived on the ninth floor of the Manhattan high-rise. According to sources who spoke to the New York Post, Kryst, who was also an attorney with an MBA, was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace. Kryst reportedly left a note leaving her belongings to her mother.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined,” Kryst’s family said in a statement Sunday. “Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague – we know her impact will live on.” Her family asked for privacy as they “reflect on our loss.”

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Kryst won the Miss North Carolina title in 2019 before going on to win the Miss USA 2019 title. She finished in the top 10 at Miss University 2019 and became the longest-reigning Miss USA titleholder because the 2020 pageant was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She moved to New York City in late 2019 to cover the entertainment industry for Extra and received two Daytime Emmy nominations for the Outstanding Entertainment News Program as a part of the show.

In a statement after her passing, Extra remembered Kryst as “not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff.” The Miss Universe organization also remembered Kryst, writing in a statement that they “are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst,” come they called “one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.