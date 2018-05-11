Former ‘DWTS’ Host Brooke Burke Opens up About Divorce

Don’t expect to see Brooke Burke in a new relationship anytime soon. The Dancing With The Stars champion and former host told Entertainment Tonight that a month removed from filing for divorce from her husband, David Charvet, she’s not ready to start dating quite yet.

“I’m doing good and it’s a lot of change and I’m rolling through it,” Burke told ET at the Global Gift Foundation USA Women’s Empowerment luncheon in Los Angeles on Thursday.

“I’ve got great friends and women in my life and I’m surrounded by supportive family and love,” she said. “It’s just a really different time, but it’s about being happy and it’s about embracing that change. And David and I have a great relationship, so it’s as good as it can possibly be.”

As for rushing into another relationship, Burke says that’s not going to happen.

“Oh, gosh! I can’t even imagine that’s like pow,” adding that she’s not dating and doesn’t “even know when it will happen.”

“Will it ever happen?” she added. “Honestly, it’s a really good time to be by myself and an important time because some people rush right into that and this is a really healthy decision. So it’s different. It’s different when you do it for the right reasons, you know what I mean.”

Instead of branching out in the dating world, Brooke says she’s focusing on her family, especially during Mother’s Day. Burke is mom to 10-year-old son Shaya and 11-year-old daughter Heaven from her marriage with Charvet, along with two daughters Sierra, 16, and Neriah, 18, from her first marriage to Garth Fisher.

“My mom’s in town, and my sister and my niece just surprised me,” she shared. “And I’ve got all my daughters at home, and of course my son. Poor guy, he’s surrounded in a household full of women. But we’re just going to stay home and lay low this year and enjoy each other. It’s nice to have the whole family. Three generations. It’s nice, it’s special.”

It sounds like Burke knows a thing or two about female empowerment.

“I feel like it’s the year [for empowerment and] just celebrating each other, raising our average, supporting one another and lifting each other up,” Burke stressed at the Women’s Empowerment luncheon. “And it’s events like this where women come together and we grow the network. It’s a good time. It’s important to find our voice and be brave right now and be loud.”

Despite Burke’s claims that she’s not ready to start dating yet, she was spotted heading to lunch with 36-year-old British actor and TV host Oliver Trevena in April. Trevena also posted an Instagram photo of the two of them during the first weekend of Coachella.

Burke filed for divorce from Charvet on April 6. The two married in 2011, five years after they got engaged. Burke waited a few days to publicly address the split in a blog post for Modern Mom.

“You may have heard that David and I are divorcing,” Burke wrote. “We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so. We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

She said there was nothing “sensational” about the divorce and fans should not expect to hear any “scandalous” information about their split.

Burke later told Steve Harvey it is still “very fresh and vulnerable for me.”

She continued, “But my goal and my prayer is to move forward with an open heart and to take the beautiful memories and to learn from the challenges that I faced and not to bring all the baggage, which is mine, and pass it on to someone else whenever that day comes.”