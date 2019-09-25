Former Blink 182 Singer Tom Delonge Files for Divorce From Wife of 18 Years

Tom DeLonge filed for divorce from his now estranged wife Jennifer DeLonge after almost two decades of marriage. The former Blink 182 singer filed for divorce in San Diego County Superior Court after 18 years of marriage, but Dec. 29, 2017 is listed as their date of separation.

The former pair share two kids together, Ava, 17 and Jonas, 13 and DeLonge is filing for both legal and joint custody of their children. The punk-rocker and Jennifer have known each other since high school and got married in 2001 in San Diego, California. It’s unclear on why they’re getting a divorce but according to TMZ, DeLonge cited “irreconcilable differences.”

DeLonge requested the court figure out the spousal support later.

The famous band who formed in 1992 rose to fame with songs like “All the Small Things,” “The Rock Show” and “What’s My Age Again.” However, DeLonge left the band in 2015 to start over with a new one called Angels and Airwaves — who he’s currently on tour with for the first time in seven years. Apparently, during one of their performances, DeLonge admitted that he still talks to former bandmates, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus.

“I started another band called Blink 182, and I definitely want to let you guys know, contrary to a lot of talk out there in internet land, I’m super, super, super thankful for that band,” he said according to Loudwire. “I love that band. I started that band, by the way. I love Mark and Travis, we still talk, we’re all good. Everything is awesome and people don’t know, so they say a bunch of weird s— on the internet.”

“But I’ve always been one of those guys that wants to do something different all the time,” he continued. “I’m like, ‘How do I really really challenge myself to feel things that are different to what I feel now, and how do I do that with other people, and inspire the people the way that I’ve been inspired? So that’s kind of been my path for a long time. It started with Box Car Racer and then Angels & Airwaves.”

After revealing to fans that he continues to stay close to both Barker and Hoppus, that sparked curiosity over whether there could ever be a reunion. As for Blink 182, the band has continued to tour attracting fans from all over to flock to their shows. Over the summer, they toured with Lil Wayne and had to make a few adjustments to their schedule the last few years due to Barker’s health.