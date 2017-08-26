Former ‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter Shares Health Update Following Seizure

Former star of ABC's The Bachelorette, Trista Sutter is making it clear to her fans that she's on the mend after suffering a seizure while on a European family vacation.

Earlier this week, Sutter suffered a seizure while vacationing in Croatia with her family and shared the harrowing incident on Friday.

The 44-year-old, still married to Bachelorette winner, Ryan Sutter, took to Instagram Friday to share with family, friends and fans an image of herself in a hospital bed in Croatia just two hours after her seizure following an "adventure of one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe."

Up Next: Former 'Bachelorette' Trista Sutter Hospitalized Following Seizure

On Saturday though, Sutter took to Instagram to share a happy photograph of her and husband, Ryan, smiling widely while wearing sunglasses. She captioned the sweet image, "Today was a good day," and added the hashtag, "grateful."

Today was a good day. #grateful ❤️ A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Sutter was the runner-up on the first season of the ABC reality show, The Bachelor, before becoming the star of the first season of its companion show, The Bachelorette.

More: 'Bachelor' Star Nick Viall Reacts to Chris Soules' Arrest

The Sutters, who got married in 2003, have two children, Blakesley Grace and Maxwell Alston, and live Eagle County, Colorado.