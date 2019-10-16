Food Network Chef Carl Ruiz Official Cause of Death Released

Chef Carl Ruiz recently passed away at age 44, and his cause of death has now been officially released, with TMZ reporting that Ruiz died from a hardening of his arteries. A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health said that the chef passed away after succumbing to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is usually a build-up of fats, cholesterol and other substances in the arteries that restricts blood flow.

Ruiz had passed away in his sleep in September, and his family had speculated that his cause of death was a heart attack. The Department of Health listed his death as natural.

The 44-year-old’s death was confirmed by his New York City restaurant, La Cubana, who shared the news on Instagram.

“On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz,” the post read. “No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother. Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl’s larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures.”

“His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds. He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked — with ‘dancing always’ as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl’s legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito. We love you! You are already missed. Rest easy.”

Ruiz was mourned by a number of his culinary friends including Guy Fieri, who tweeted that he was “heartbroken” over Ruiz’s death.

I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef. pic.twitter.com/einY8qp7wf — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) September 22, 2019

“Can’t explain the profound specialness of some people,” wrote Alex Guarnaschelli. “This man was somehow fatherly, comforting, wise, reckless, brilliant, wickedly funny and unique all rolled into one. My life will be lonelier without him. Love you Carl. I will make sure no one puts pineapple on pizza as best I can without your support. Rest In Peace.”

Michael Symon shared, “Carl you will be missed…you made us all laugh often & then laugh some more… RIP [Carl Ruiz] #toosoon.”

