Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Back to Feuding Again

It’s been five months now since the blockbuster fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC fighter Conor McGregor. Now the two are teasing a rematch.

Mayweather posted a photo from the original fight on Monday with the capiton “#MCM Mayweatehr Crushes McGregor. He followed that up on Tuesday with a video of himself entering a UFC-style octagon cage.

McGregor, never afraid to hit back on social media, responded by retweeting the video with the caption “Hahahaha very good. Keep up the good work my son. Yours sincerely, Senior.” He then posted a photo of himself with his son Conor McGregor Jr with the caption, “F— the Mayweathers.”

Mayweather defeated McGregor in their first fight with a TKO in the 10th round, though many critics gave McGregor credit for lasting that long with the 49-0 11-time boxing world champion.

McGregor rose to prominence in the UFC when he debuted for the top mixed martial arts company back in April 2013. He became a world champion by defeating Jose Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194 in December 2015 to become the UFC Featherweight Champion, then became a dual champion by defeating Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205 in November 2016.

Following the Alvarez fight at Madison Square Garden, McGregor has not competed in the UFC as the promotion, training, fight and recovery for the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout took up the bulk of his time in 2017. As a result, McGregor was stripped of his featherweight title due to going too long without a defense. He’s also reportedly been stripped of his lightweight championship, though UFC President Dana White refused to confirm that and he is still listed as champion on the promotion’s official website.

With the fires of a rematch with Mayweather being stoked, social media has already begun to speculate who would win.

