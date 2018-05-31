First Photo of Roseanne Surfaces Since Show’s Cancellation

The first photo of Roseanne Barr since Roseanne was cancelled because of her racist remark about Valerie Jarrett has surfaced.

Barr was seen on Thursday morning, wearing a white T-shirt, white spandex shorts and flip-flops in photos published by The Daily Mail. She also revealed a rose tattoo above her right ankle.

"I believe in one law for all people I love all people have a nice day," Barr told The Daily Mail when approached for comment.

The photos were taken before Barr returned to Twitter to apologize to co-stars Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert for her reactions to their comments on Roseanne being cancelled.

"to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally [to] talk rather than do it in a public arena," Barr tweeted Thursday. "I understand, tho. It's ok."

Roseanne was cancelled on Tuesday, the same day work was supposed to start on season 11. That day, Barr tweeted that Jarrett, a former top aide for President Barack Obama, looked like the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and characters from Planet of the Apes. Although the show was the top-rated sitcom of the 2017-2018 TV season, ABC swiftly dropped the show in response.

Barr has since fought back against claims she is racist, claiming she was under the influence of Ambien when she sent the Jarrett message. She later said she "never was" racist.

"I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be," Barr tweeted on Wednesday. "One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting [for] civil rights [for] all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER [be] taken from me."



In a statement on Tuesday, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey called Barr's remarks "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values."

Barr initially said she would leave Twitter, but has instead continued to tweet. Late Thursday, she said she was turning to prayer to help her get through this difficult time.

"I ask God [to] help me use this bad experience [to] move in [to] a better place where I can be more useful to help suffering people who are homeless battered & hopeless in this world, everywhere. Thank [you] God [for] comforting me," she wrote."