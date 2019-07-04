First Full Look at Sophie Turner’s Wedding Dress Revealed

More photos from singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner‘s Paris wedding have surfaced, including a full look at her beautiful wedding gown. On Wednesday, Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director for Louis Vuitton, shared a photo of Turner standing in front of mirrors, showing off the beautiful custom gown.

“Absolut beauty,” Ghesquière wrote in the caption.

Turner and Jonas also shared a black and white image of themselves walking down the aisle, with their friends and family clapping behind them. The photo was taken by Corbin Gurkin.

Turner’s post of the wedding photo earned a comment from Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones.

“Sophie Sophie … More than I can take,” Headey wrote. “So beautiful, what a woman. Happy happy days to you both.”

Turner, 22, and Jonas, 29, got married for the first time in May, during a hastily-arranged ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards wrapped. The ceremony was live-streamed on Instagram by Diplo, and country duo Dan + Shay performed their hit “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle.

The couple was open about planning a more traditional wedding ceremony in France. The wedding finally happened on June 29 at the historic Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, a town in the south of France.

Turner’s best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams was one of her bridesmaids. Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin, and their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas also attended the ceremony.

Williams shared a photo of herself at the wedding venue with boyfriend Reuben Selby on Instagram. Williams kept her now-trademark pink hair, as did Selby, to contrast with their all-white outfits.

Jonas and Turner met in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017.

In a recent interview with Elle U.K., Chopra said she, Turner and Danielle have dubbed themselves “The J Sisters.” All three appeared in the Jonas Brothers‘ video for “Sucker.”

“I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy,” Chopra told the magazine. “Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible. By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs Jonas – I can’t wait for her to join the family.”

As for Jonas, he has admitted in the past that seeing Turner’s close relationship with her family inspired him to work with his brothers again.

“It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s— together.’”

