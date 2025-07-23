Filmmaker Michael Melski Has Died

Canadian writer/director Michael Melski has died. He was 56.

The Nova Scotia-based filmmaker and theatre director was known for his award-winning films like Perfume War, The Child Remains, and Charlie Zone. He also had several successful plays in Canada, such as Hockey Mom, Hockey Dad.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Local nonprofit arts organization Screen Nova Scotia posted a tribute to Melski on its Facebook page.

“Screen Nova Scotia is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Michael Melski, an award-winning Cape Breton playwright and filmmaker,” the organization wrote. “Melski’s plays were featured on stages across Canada and the US, and his films include Growing Op, Charlie Zone, The Child Remains, and the documentaries Perfume War and Rare Bird Alert. He will be missed by all of us in the film, television and theatre communities, and leaves behind a legacy that will live on.”

One of his co-stars, Barb Stegemann, mourned him on her Facebook page as well, saying he was “one of the most brilliant, happy souls I’ve ever known.”

“Michael and I met when we were 18, we acted together in The Middle Man and Shadow Boxer during our King’s days. Even then, Michael had that unmistakable spark — sharp wit, boundless creativity, and a warmth that drew everyone in,” she wrote. “Over the years, Michael gifted the world with unforgettable Award winning plays, comedies, horror films — always original, always human. Whether on stage, on screen, or behind the scenes, Michael carried light… Rest easy, Michael. You were deeply loved, and you always will be.”