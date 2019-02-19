‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Actress Edie McClurg Suffering From Dementia

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star Edie McClurg is reportedly suffering from dementia, and her family fears that a male friend living with her is trying to take advantage of the actress.

Edie’s niece, cousin and another friend filed documents Friday requesting conservatorship of the 72-year-old’s affairs, according to the documents obtained by TMZ. They said recent neurological tests showed McClurg could no longer live without assistance, adding that she is “especially vulnerable to undue influence given her poor judgment and evident dementia.”

The family and friend are concerned that a male friend who has lived with McClurg for “several years” has talked about marrying McClurg in the past. They believe she does not understand the relationship with the man, who they accuse of being verbally abusive towards her. They also accused the man of trying to get her to sign documents to change the plans for her estate.

They are asking the court to name McClurg’s cousin Angelique Cabral her conservator.

McClurg is best known for playing Grace, Principal Rooney’s assistant, in John Hughes’ classic comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off with Matthew Broderick. She has more than 200 credits to her name, with roles in Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Mr. Mom and the original horror classic Carrie. McClurg is also a prolific voice actress, with roles in Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph and Frozen, and Pixar’s Cars.

Other credits include Back to School, She’s Having A Baby, The Little Mermaid, Curly Sue, Natural Born Killers and A Bug’s Life.

Her long list of TV credits include appearances on Mike & Molly, NCIS, CSI, 7th Heaven, Melrose Place, Valerie, Small Wonder, WKRP in Cincinnati and Diff’rent Strokes.

In a 2017 interview with KansasCity.com, she recalled working on Ferris Bueller, saying she was “so happy” about the film’s iconic status.

“I met people from all over the world who wanted me to (quote the lines),” she said at the time. “I just love that people keep remembering the film.”

McClurg later added of her career, “I feel blessed. A lot of things have flown past my mind for a while. But I know there are many people who still remember and still talk about (my work). They recite the words that were mine to begin with. I’m so pleased people still care about me. I love that they laugh when they think of me.”

