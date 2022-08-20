'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Spinoff Movie in Works From Paramount, 'Cobra Kai' Creators

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is the latest bit of pop culture nostalgia set for a revival. Sam and Victor's Day Off, a sequel to the 1986 John Hughes film, is currently in development at Paramount Pictures.

It will follow the adventures of two minor characters from the first film on the same day Ferris (Matthew Broderick), Cameron (Alan Ruck), and Sloane (Mia Sara) skipped school. Sam and Victor were valets who took Cameron's father's red Ferrari on a joy ride. The characters, who were unnamed in the original movie, were played by Richard Edson and the late Larry "Flash" Jenkins, who died in 2019.

Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are producing, and Bill Posley (Bitch Ass) is writing the screenplay, Deadline reported. At this time, there is no director attached.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald are the creators, executive producers, and showrunners of the Emmy-nominated hit Netflix series that revamped The Karate Kid for modern audiences. Cobra Kai is a continuation of the original Karate Kid trilogy and an extension of its world.

The series was developed initially for YouTube's scripted original strand, then moved to Netflix, where its fifth season is about to premiere. Hurwitz, Heald, and Schlossberg are also working on Obliterated, a streaming series set to debut on the service, and a movie version of the History Channel's Ancient Aliens, to be directed by Heald.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off starred Broderick in the role of Ferris, a clever, playful teen who skips school so he can enjoy a day with girlfriend Sloane and hesitant best friend Cameron. Ferris pretends to be ill so that he can drive Cameron's father's Ferrari, dance in a parade, and visit a Chicago art gallery. However, things don't entirely turn out as he expected.

Ferris is one of Hughes' most iconic characters, and the classic movie is regarded as one of his best works. It was also a success, earning $70.7 million from a budget of $5 million. A short-lived sitcom version of the show ran between 1990 and 1991, spanning thirteen episodes. Charlie Schlatter portrayed Ferris Bueller, and his antagonistic sister Jeanie Bueller was played by a young Jennifer Aniston.

Hughes, known for his coming-of-age teen films, went on to write, produce, and direct some of the most successful live-action comedies of the 1980s and 1990s, including National Lampoon's Vacation, Sixteen Candles, Weird Science, The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, and Home Alone. He passed away from a heart attack on August 6, 2009. He was 59.