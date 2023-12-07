'Ferris Bueller' Star Alan Ruck Sued Over Shocking Truck Crash

Succession star Alan Ruck may not be in trouble with the cops for the truck crash he caused, but he could end up in court with the driver of one of the cars he ran into. In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Horacio Vela claims Ruck was directly behind him in his 2023 Rivian truck at the intersection of Hollywood Blvd and La Brea Ave on Halloween night when he stopped at a red light.

While the light was still red, Vela claims Ruck slammed into the back of his Hyundai while it was still in motion, causing him to collide with another vehicle and push him into oncoming traffic. As Ruck's vehicle continued forward, it slammed into Raffalo's Pizza and caused significant damage as a result.

According to Vela, he suffered "severe injuries and damages" in the crash and was immediately taken to a hospital by ambulance. He also states that he suffered "property damage, costs of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and other consequential damages."

There is video footage from the crash that shows Ruck's Rivian speeding at an extremely fast rate while it was stopped at a red light. Police say the driver of the Rivian was not drunk or intoxicated and that the incident was the result of an accident.

The crash was captured by surveillance video. Rivian rear-ended a vehicle while traveling southbound on La Brea near Hollywood Boulevard. As a result of the impact, the vehicle entered the intersection, where it crashed into another vehicle. During the ongoing incident, a separate car was clipped by the Rivian, which then slammed into Raffallo's Pizza.

"The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded," one of the restaurant owners close to Raffallo's, Tim Ratcliff, told KTLA. In the aftermath of the incident, Ratcliff says he rushed to help Ruck, who was concerned more about the health and wellbeing of others than himself.

"I asked him, 'Are you okay?' And the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Is everyone [else] okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?'" During the conversation, Ratcliff says, the actor admitted that he had no idea why he crashed.

According to KTLA footage from the scene, Ruck, who played Cameron Frye opposite Matthew Broderick in the 1986 John Hughes comedy classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off, was apparently uninjured, speaking with authorities a short time after the crash. As of the time of the incident, no one had been arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

TMZ reported that Ruck remained at the accident scene, talking on his cell phone outside his vehicle while an assessment of the damage was being made.