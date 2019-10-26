See Felicity Huffman and Husband William H. Macy Land in Burbank After She’s Released Early From Prison

The public is getting its first look at Felicity Huffman after she was released from prison on Friday. In a photo obtained by the Daily Mail, the 56-year-old actress can be seen at the Burbank airport with her husband, William H. Macy. The image was reportedly taken the same day as her release from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Huffman was let free after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence. She struck a plea deal after being charged with paying $15,000 as part of a college admissions cheating scandal to have her daughter’s entrance exam scores higher than they actually were. As part of the deal, she has to pay a $30,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

She was supposed to be in prison until Sunday, but gamed the system by reporting for her sentence on a Sunday. Inmates typically aren’t released on weekends or holidays, so she was let free on Friday, two days early.

“The Bureau of Prisons may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday unless it is necessary to detain the inmate for another jurisdiction seeking custody under a detainer, or for any other reason which might indicate that the inmate should not be released until the inmate’s scheduled release date,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons rules state.

At her sentencing, the judge told her, “The outrage in this case is a system that is already so distorted by money and privilege in the first place. And that in a system in that context, that you took the step of having one more advantage to put your child ahead.”

In court, Huffman owned up to what she did. “I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed,” she said. “I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

Meanwhile, actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are still awaiting their day in court as part of the same college cheating scandal. They denied a plea deal and face potentially years behind bars if found guilty by a jury.