Felicity Huffman Reports to Prison and Twitter Can’t Stop Roasting Her Quick Sentence

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Felicity Huffman reported to federal prison in Dublin, California to begin serving the 14 day sentence she received after accepting a plea deal in the college admissions case earlier this year.After Huffman reported to prison, some Twitter users couldn’t help but joke about her short two-week sentence.

Hard timer there! — Kirby D Reece Jr (@dmanz79) October 15, 2019

“For what? An hour?” one quipped. Another cracked, “So she will be out by dinner right?”

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge (Indira) Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” a representative said in a statement, via CNN. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed—one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service—when she is released.”

Shoot 2 whole weeks? Justice is served. — The Fabulous Humi (@realdickrip) October 15, 2019

Huffman had been indicted along with 50 others in the nationwide scheme after she reportedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to KWF to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter.” The money went to Rick Singer, who organized the scheme and organized for a proctor to correct answers on Huffman’s oldest daughter’s SAT test.

The actor originally announced her decision to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May.

They gave #FelicityHuffman the kind of “sentence” I used to see on #TylerPerry ‘s stage plays; 14 days!!! SMH!!! — FOFO (@fofoeats) October 15, 2019

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said in a statement at the time. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”

While pleading guilty, the Desperate Housewives star tearfully explained that her daughter had been seeing a neuropsychologist since she was eight and had been receiving extra time on exams since age 11. She added that the request to change the venue was not part of the scheme and that neither the neuropsychologist nor her daughter was aware of the fraud.

Over 30 parents have been charged in the scandal, and Huffman is the first of those 30 to begin serving a prison sentence.

