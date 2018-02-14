Luke Wilson, Pro Golfer Bill Haas Injured in Fatal Ferrari Rollover Crash

One person was killed and two others, including pro golfer Bill Haas, were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Los Angeles that involved actor Luke Wilson’s Toyota SUV.

The crash, which occurred Tuesday evening, also involved a Ferrari and a BMW, Los Angeles County fire officials told KTLA 5. Wilson was reportedly driving north on Chautauqua Boulevard in the Pacific Palisades at 6:30 p.m. when the Ferrari clipped his car and collided with the BMW, sending it onto its side against a parked car. The luxury vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree, ABC 7 reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Those injured include a 50-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, officials said.

The injured man, a passenger in the Ferrari, is pro golfer Bill Haas, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Jeff Fischer said. Haas, a six-time PGA Tour winner, is in Los Angeles for a golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, according to Golf Digest.

While Haas and the unidentified woman were said by fire officials to be seriously injured in the moments after the crash, Fischer said he’s gotten word that Haas is “doing okay.”

Wilson did not sustain a serious injury, Fischer said.

“His vehicle basically just got clipped by the Ferrari,” he said.

The PGA Tour and Bill Haas’ manager, Allen Hobbs of Players Group Management, released a statement on Wednesday morning stating the driver of the BMW was a member of the family with whom Haas was staying, and that Haas would be withdrawing from the Genesis Open.

“Last night in Pacific Palisades, California, Bill Haas was involved in a serious car accident in which the driver—a member of the family with whom Haas and his family were staying for the Genesis Open—was killed. While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and—more importantly—his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time,” the statement read.

“Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville to recover. He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened,” it continued.

Earlier in the morning Jay Haas, Bill Haas’ father, told the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis that Bill was released from an area hospital with no broken bones, but some pain and swelling in his legs. Jay said that Bill is expected to make a full recovery.