Bill Haas Describes ‘Terrible’ Collision Involving Luke Wilson in 911 Call

Pro golfer Bill Haas, actor Luke Wilson and a 71-year-old man were all involved in a car crash back on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles that resulted in the 71-year-old’s death.

TMZ acquired the 9-1-1 emergency call audio made by Haas following the crash.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think, I was driving up the road here, just got involved in a terrible head-on collision,” Haas said in the call.

The operator asked him where the crash took place, and Haas struggled to realize where he was in the LA neighborhood of Pacific Palisades.

“I hopped out of the car because the engine was still going,” Haas said. He went on to explain that the car had driven into an embankment, but rather that it had gone off the side of the road into a tree and that the driver’s side would need to be ripped open.

“Yes another car is involved, it’s on its side,” Haas said when asked if other cars were involved. “I think there’s another injury. They’re tending to him across the street.”

On Tuesday night, Wilson was reportedly driving on Chautauqua Boulevard when the Ferrari clipped the back of his car, sending it into a BMW in a head-on collision. The BMW would up on its side pressed next to a park car while the Ferrari would up crash into a tree.

Haas, a six-time PGA Tour winner, was the passenger in the car and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries along with the female driver of the BMW. The woman was pulled out of her rolled-over car by Wilson.

Haas’ manager Allen Hobbs released a statement that the victim was a member of Haas’s family.

“Last night in Pacific Palisades, California, Bill Haas was involved in a serious car accident in which the driver—a member of the family with whom Haas and his family were staying for the Genesis Open—was killed. While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and—more importantly—his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time,” the statement read.

“Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville to recover. He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened,” it continued.

Haas was later released from the hospital. The driver of the Ferrari was later identified as Mark Gibello.