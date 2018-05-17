‘Fast & Furious’ Star Michelle Rodriguez Displays Racy Look in New Red Carpet Photos

Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez recently displayed a very racy look while hitting a red carpet event in France.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Rodriguez is seen going braless in a silky, purple gown that showed off her back, as well as quite a bit of “sideboob.”

The very elegant actress completed her ensemble with some sparkling diamond jewelry and a pair of nude-colored high heels.

Rodriguez is currently in France attending the Cannes Film Festival, marking her 16th time doing so. It is unclear if she is there promoting a new film, but she does have two that are scheduled to open in wide-release this year.

The first is titled Widows, and it is directed by Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave). The plot is outlined as being about “our armed robbers” who “are killed in a failed heist attempt, only to have their widows step up to finish the job.”

Along with Rodriguez, the film stars Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Bernthal, Robert Duvall, and Liam Neeson, among others. It is currently slated to land in theaters on November 16, 2018.

The next film Rodriguez will put out this year is Alita: Battle Angel. It is a “cyberpunk action film, based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga Gunnm.” The film is directed by Robert Rodriguez — who Rodriguez worked with in the Machete films — and is produced by James Cameron.

Rodriguez has been in a number of films over the years, but she is likely most well-known for her role as Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious franchise.

In 2017, The Fate of the Furious dominated the box office, and it was recently announced that two sequels, Fast 9 and Fast 10, are on the way. Additionally, Rodriguez’s Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel recently confirmed that both films will be directed by Justin Lin.

While sitting down for an interview recently, the actor shared the news, saying, “It does get bigger. I just got off the phone with Justin Lin, who is directing Fast 9 and Fast 10, and I can’t tell you how excited he is.”

“We haven’t been to Africa, I can tell you that,” he then added. “And we are long overdue.”

Lin, as fans will remember, directed four of the eight Fast films, staring with 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He directed the next three films after that — Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 — before taking a break from the franchise.

Fast 9 is currently scheduled to drift into theaters on April 10, 2020, but Fast 10 does not have an official release date.