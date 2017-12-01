‘Fast and Furious’ Family Pays Tribute to Paul Walker on Anniversary of His Death

On the fourth anniversary of actor Paul Walker‘s death, the Fast and Furious cast paid respect to their friend on social media.

Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, and Tyrese Gibson all shared emotional tributes on Instagram to their late co-star and friend, who they considered family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brewster, who portrayed Walker’s on-screen love interest Mia Toretto, uploaded a photo of herself with Walker along with a Maya Angelou quote: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” She captioned the pictures by stating that “Paul got this more than anyone I Love you everyday, I miss you everyday.”

Paul got this more than anyone I Love you everyday, I miss you everyday #paulwalker A post shared by jordanabrewster (@jordanabrewster) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:25am PST

Vin Diesel also posted a picture of himself with the late actor, quoting the line from Furious 7 that was meant as a farewell to Walker and his character. “No matter where you are, whether it’s a quarter-mile away or halfway across the world, you’ll always be family,” he wrote, captioning the picture with “Four years…”

Four years… A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

“I miss you and Love You everyday,” Gibson wrote on Instagram. “In my heart of Heart I know you’re still with us.”

I miss you and Love You everyday…… in my heart of Heart I know you’re still with us……… Here’s a real #Tb from NO facial hairs to a whole lot…… Love You P-Dubber!!!! A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Walker had starred as Brian O’Conner in six of the franchise’s films. On November 30, 2013, while on break from filming Furious 7, Walker was involved in a single-vehicle collision that killed him and his friend, Roger Rodas. He had been attending a charity event for his organization Reach Out Worldwide.

The actor’s daughter, Meadow Walker, recently settled with Porsche over her father’s death.