Farrah Abraham Slammed for Posing With Chained Lion Cub in New Photos

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is being slammed online for posing with a chained lion cub in a new series of photos.

The photos were shared to Abraham’s Instagram page and feature the reality TV star in Circus setting. She is donning a Ringmasters outfit, and has a small lion cub chained up by her.

Abraham has sparked quite a bit of controversy with the photos, as many have taken to her comments to express their disdain.

“Why don’t you actually open a damn book or read online before you post these posts!? You are so wrong in almost everything you say! It’s so frustrating on our part! This lion WAS HARMED! YOU are participating in it! Where is your compassion for ANYTHING other than money!? You are a disgrace to women everywhere and should be ashamed to even show your plastic face!” one commenter fumed.

“You are so uninteresting, unintelligent, arrogant, uneducated, phony, and BORING! No one likes you except for the men who pay you to spread you legs! This post has put me over the edge. I usually don’t comment…but your caption on this one is unreal! Get some self respect and go be a real mom! I am so sad for this innocent animal,” the user added.

“This is animal cruelty and you should be ashamed of yourself for posting it. Using an innocent animal just to make yourself look good. Disgusting,” another person said.

“This is absolutely disgusting Farrah! This was a lion’s baby that was stripped from his/her mother and life and forced to be caged and used as a prop. Please don’t support this disgusting industry!” someone else wrote.

“My comment was deleted about animal cruelty,” one other angry user fired back. “Why put yourself into the media and post such a silly title saying that no animals were harmed – when clearly this animal is here against its will, living a very unnatural lifestyle and should be free in the wild if its own country. How sad that this is being portrayed as art rather than what it is – animal abuse.”

At this time, Abraham does not appear to have addressed the controversy.