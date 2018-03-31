Farrah Abraham Embraces Roseanne Barr’s Human Trafficking Conspiracy Tweet

Farrah Abraham threw her support behind Roseanne Barr’s controversial tweet on Friday, claiming that President Trump has freed “hundreds” of children from human trafficking rings since he took office.

Barr wrote a Twitter thread late Friday night, commenting on an article about her televised support for President Donald Trump. Among her tweets, the one claiming that the president had “freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world” caused a bit of an uproar, as it was based primarily on conspiracy theories and had only a few concrete reports to back it up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 31, 2018



However, in the polarized world of social media, the tweet took on a life of its own, and many felt that former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham found herself on the wrong side.

“Very happy to see this!” she wrote. “As children should be free of matters as these. [Protect the children]”.

Very happy to see this! As children should be free of matters as these. #protectthechildren — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) March 31, 2018



Many respondents dropped in to mock Abraham’s phrasing as well as her ideas.

“I’m guessing she missed a few English classes when she was out on ‘maternity leave,’” one user wrote.

😂😂😂 I’m guessing she missed a few English classes when she was out on “maternity leave.” — Tori Cutrell (@toricutrell) March 31, 2018



“Someone should protect your kids from you,” added another.

Someone should protect your kid from you. — Habay (@mrk1223) March 31, 2018



“Wonder how much Trump paid her to tweet this?” wondered a third person.

Wonder how much Trump paid her to tweet this? — Cory Hylton (@CoryHylton) March 31, 2018



Abraham is a well-documented supporter of Trump, even paying a visit to Mar-a-Lago back in January. The vacation split her fans, some of whom were overjoyed to find that a reality star backed the controversial president, while others were appalled.

Barr, too, has been behind the president for a long time. She has been in the headlines all week, since the premiere of her Roseanne reboot focused heavily on the familial trouble caused by political differences and the most recent presidential election.

However, while the show has a simple theme of family persevering through disagreements, many feel that her endorsement of conspiracy theories on social media goes too far. The idea that Trump has personally taken steps to get hundreds of children out of trafficking rings stems from a convoluted conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

The theory began somewhere online, according to a Medium article written by The Hill’s campaign editor, Will Sommer. It suggests that there is an secret global network of pedophiles, made up of elite members of the government, entertainment industry and other high-status parts of society.

QAnon believes that Democratic party leaders and celebrities have an underground human trafficking network, and that President Trump has personally stopped some of its operations through secret government measures that he can’t reveal or discuss with the public.

Barr ended her online exchanges with fans and detractors later in the night, saying that she no longer felt like Twitter was a productive platform.

“I thought today was a good day to talk about freeing kids from sex slavery, since it is Passover,” Barr wrote. “I didn’t realize that so many were not aware of it. Anyway, no more opinions from me on twitter, it invites bullying. Moving on.”

i thought today was a good day to talk about freeing kids from sex slavery, since it is Passover. I didn’t realize that so many were not aware of it. Anyway, no more opinions from me on twitter, it invites bullying. Moving on. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 31, 2018



She added, “I have worked with victims of trafficking for decades [and] supported the fight against it. Sorry to have mentioned it here. It’s not the place.”