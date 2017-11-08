Farrah Abraham’s Boyfriend Tweets Mother’s Day Photo Of Her, Twitter Goes To Town

​ @SimonSaran @F1abraham she one nasty attitude having parent her personality is what makes her nasty n her daughter will never respect her when she gets older — nicka (@nicka044) May 15, 2017 Even though Simon Saran took to Twitter to share a post dedicated to her on Mother's Day, Farrah Abraham has recently explained that she no longer wants him around her daughter, Sophia. "I kind of separate them," she said during an interview with HollywoodLife. "I just keep it cordial cause I don't really want him around my daughter anymore." After their highly publicized falling out, Saran blasted Farrah saying that she is no his favorite person to be around. "If she can find someone that can be in the same room as her, that's a huge accomplishment," Saran said. Farrah has spoken out saying that she wants her relationship with Simon to remain amicable despite their breakup. "If we can work together and remain friends and just be chill then that's fine," she said. "I was just in San Fran with him and then we were doing a B and Simon special. So good for him. He's got a special coming out. You know, it's like the one ex I'm trying to stay friends with. It's been really weird. I'm not usually friends with my ex." @SimonSaran @F1abraham Sophia sees the way Farrah talks to her own mother, so the day will come when Sophia does the same to Farrah. #karmaisabitch — Surro-Amy (@AMYlovesJOE) May 15, 2017 prevnext

@SimonSaran @F1abraham All hail to Porn Mom!!!! — your-name-here (@teleco_geek) May 15, 2017 @SimonSaran @F1abraham That was a super creepy Tweet!... Using Mother's Day to try to get back with your pornstar ex-girlfiriend is a new low even for you two. — Peter Tonas (@FuckRWThomas) May 15, 2017 When Farrah Abraham isn't chatting about her relationship with Simon Saran, she has been busy slamming her Teen Mom OG stars. Abraham threw shade at Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell for having babies while filming the MTV show. "I mean it's definitely been my choice everyday to not have another child at this time, and I think that's allowed me to really be sure that I have relationships with the right people," she said. "I didn't want to rush that or hurry into a marriage. I don't need more children if it's not right. I know the environment that I need to feel happy and satisfied and if I don't have that right now, I'm not going to rush it." She continued by saying: "It's what they welcome in their lives. Maybe they feel comfortable and they're satisfied with where they are and then they want to do that. I don't feel like while I'm filming Teen Mom that I should 'pro-create.' Some people, that's just what they believe in and they'll just keep popping out kiddos."