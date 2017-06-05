Farrah Abraham Reveals 26th Birthday Pic, Twitter Reacts

Farrah Abraham is now 26-years-old and the Teen Mom OG star celebrated in style this past weekend. She took to Twitter on Sunday to post a photo from her party, and Farrah’s followers were quick to share their reaction.

To All The Amazing guests who made my #NYC party exceptional Thank You & Truly 26 is going to be great @beautiquedining ❤️💯🎂 pic.twitter.com/ghj94Av31A — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) June 4, 2017

The mother of one tweeted: “To All The Amazing guests who made my #NYC party exceptional Thank You & Truly 26 is going to be great @beautiquedining.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image shows Farrah Abraham sporting a shimmering black gown along with a massive diamond necklace. The controversial MTV star was photographed posing next to her fancy four-layer cake that was placed on a table alongside a bouquet of flowers and multiple framed photos of the birthday girl.

Up Next: Farrah Abraham Sports Bizarre Sunglasses And Blonde Hair While Clearly Posing For The Camera

After Farrah shared the picture on social media, her followers and critics quickly shared their reaction to the tweet. Many posted congratulatory messages to Abraham for her birthday, but others took the opportunity to sling massive shade at her.

Check out some of the most heated reactions below:

The only things not fake in this pic are the flowers — Karen Travis (@riley417) June 4, 2017

Hopefully you grow up a bit 😘 — April (@Aprilsonda) June 4, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Farrah Abraham has whipped her fans and critics into a frenzy on social media recently. Last week, her on-again-off-again beau, Simon Saran, posted a photo of the two of them from their Jamaican vacation. The two enjoyed a sunset dinner on the beach, and many of Farrah’s followers speculated that the two were engaged.

Saran shared the snap with the caption: “Beach birthday dinner for the one and only @F1abraham! #Jamaica #birthday.”

More: Farrah Abraham’s New Picture Has Twitter Convinced She Could Be Getting Engaged

In the picture, Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran are standing on the beach just after sunset. She was wearing a daring white top with fringed detailing paired with floral-patterned shorts. Saran was looking beachy cool in a black button down shirt and linen pants.

After the snap surfaced on the Internet, Farrah’s fans went totally crazy. Check out the Twitter reactions here.