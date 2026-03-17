Famous TV Personality Kiki Shepard, Longtime Co-Host of ‘Showtime at the Apollo’, Dead at 74

Showtime at the Apollo staple Kiki Shepard has died. The longtime host and actress died unexpectedly at the age of 74, her rep LaShirl Smith, Kiki’s rep confirms, per Deadline.

Shepard was best known as the co-host of Showtime at the Apollo from 1987-2002 where she worked alongside Steve Harvey for several years, as well as Sinbad. She also worked as an actress, appearing on A Different World, Baywatch, Everybody Hates Chris, Grey’s Anatomy, and NYPD Blue, and was a regular on the 1994 syndicated adventure series Thunder in Paradise starring Hulk Hogan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports Shepherd had a massive heart attack in Los Angeles on March 16. Outside of television, she appeared on Broadway, appearing in productions like Bubbling Brown Sugar, Reggae, Your Arms Too Short to Box With God, and Porgy and Bess.

Prior to her work on Apollo, she started out as a professional dancer in the early 1970s. She performed around the world, including with the D.C. Repertory Dance Company.

The Shade Room also posted on her death on social media, with celebrity comments and tributes pouring in. “Thank you, KiKi Shepard! You were a Boss! Kind, beautiful and powerful ushering all that greatness into the world, including me from the stage of the Apollo Theater! Thank you, sister. Rest in Glory!👑” Queen Latifah wrote.

Cedric the Entertainer commented: “Very sweet person and dedicated philanthropist. May God rest her soul! ❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Love you KiKi 🕊” Singer Keisha Epps wrote, “Thank you KiKi for your pouring into the culture in such a legendary way! Thank you for the pouring into my baby girl. The words of encouragement✨*Wholefoods Studio City❤️ Love to your family & friends🙏🏽❤️Rest In Peace🕊️”Comedian Mike Epps wrote, “Awwwww nawwww man I loved her Danm rest well Ke Ke.”