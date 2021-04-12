'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Star Sebastian Stan Bares His Butt in NSFW Photo

✖

Actor Sebastian Stan gave Marvel fans something to talk about in a new Instagram photo on Monday. The actor posed on a city street wearing nothing but a coat and sneakers, holding the coat open as he faced away from the camera. Fans commented most crudely on Stan's bare butt in the NSFW photo.

"MONDAY, the movie. Out this Friday, April 16. When I say we gave it our 'all', we literally did," Stan wrote alongside the picture. "Check out how to watch at the link in my bio." Stan included the hashtag "yes this is a shameless promotion photo" in the post as a way of explaining why he was baring it all on a Monday afternoon. According to a report by Uproxx, this explicit photo is actually a still image from the movie, which first premiered in September at the Toronto International Film Festival. Starting on Friday, fans will be able to see it themselves in theaters.

"Much to process give me a sec," read the top comment from a fan on Instagram. Another wrote: "SEBASTIAN STAN.... MAN.... YOU LOOKING GOOD," while a third added: "OH MY, what I have I just witnessed..."

Stan co-stars with Denise Gough on Monday, which was filmed in Athens, Greece and is co-written and directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos. The movie is a romantic drama about a weekend fling between two people, and the painful "Monday" that followed. It has received generally favorable reviews so far, with some critics warning that it is darker than they expected at first.

Of course, Stan is the perfect person to promote the film since he is also a co-star of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+. Stan has played Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. The Winter Soldier since 2011, and is a fan-favorite both in character and out of it. There can be little doubt that a post like this will drive MCU fans to see Monday when they can.

In the meantime, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still airing from week to week on Disney+. The series premiered on Friday, March 19 with six episodes slated for the first season. So far four of those episodes have aired, and two more are coming on Friday, April 16, and Friday, April 23, respectively. The show is a central part of Marvel's "Phase Four" story, following the events of Avengers: Endgame. It is a pretty straightforward buddy action show, playing off the chemistry between Bucky and Sam Wilson, a.k.a. The Falcon — and the chemistry between Stan and Anthony Mackie as well.

The next new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Friday, April 16 on Disney+, which is also offering PopCulture.com readers a free trial at this link. Monday hits theaters on the same day.

