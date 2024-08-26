'The Mentalist' Star Simon Baker Charged With DUI

The actor was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, and attempting to drive under the influence of alcohol.

The Mentalist star Simon Baker is facing drunk-driving charges in Australia. Baker, 55, was reportedly charged with two offenses and will appear in a Mullumbimby court in northern New South Wales on Sept. 4.

Baker was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and attempting to drive under the influence of alcohol, both first offenses, Australian media outlets reported. Details of the incident that led to the charges are unclear. The Daily Mail reported that Baker was granted bail with no conditions. The actor has not publicly addressed the reports at this time.

Baker is best known for his leading role in CBS' The Mentalist. Airing from 2008 until 2015, the hit series starred Baker as Patrick Jane, a former "psychic" who uses the skills he previously employed to "read" people's minds as he works as a consultant to the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The series also starred Robin Tunney, Tim Kang, Owain Yeoman, Amanda Righetti, Rockmond Dunbar, Emily Swallow, Joe Adler, and Josie Loren. Baker's portrayal of Patrick Jane on the show earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.

After The Mentalist was canceled in its shortened seventh season in 2015, Baker went on to star in Breath, Here and Now, High Ground, Roar, Blaze, and Limbo. He most recently was seen in Netflix's Boy Swallows Universe. Based on Trent Dalton's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, the series centers around Eli Bell, a young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane who faces the harsh realities of life – and the looming dangers that threaten his family. Baker picked up a TV Week Logie Awards nomination for his portrayal of Robert Bell, Eli's father, on the hit series. The show picked up a total of 11 nominations at the awards show. Baker did not attend the awards ceremony, which aired just days after news of his run-in with the law broke, but the Daily Mail reported on Aug. 23 that the actor was spotted out and about in Australia for the first time since the incident.

Baker's other acting credits include Land of the Dead, The Devil Wears Prada, The Lodger, Not Forgotten, The Guardian, Sunset Strip, and more, per his IMDb profile.