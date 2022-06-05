Ewan McGregor Calls out Racist Remarks About Co-Star Moses Ingram

✖

Ewan McGregor is standing up for Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram after the actress, who plays Reva in the Disney+ series, became the subject of racist remarks on social media. McGregor, 51, said in a video posted to the official Star Wars Twitter account Tuesday that he was heartbroken by the "horrendous" messages Ingram has received.

"It seems that some of the fan base, from this influential fan base, have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. And I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart," he said. McGregor continued, "Moses is a brilliant actor. She's a brilliant woman. And she's absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series. She brings so much to the franchise."

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022

"And it just sickened me to my stomach to hear this has been happening," the Star Wars actor added, noting that "as the leading actor in the series, as executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world." He concluded firmly, "I totally stand with Moses."

Ingram recently took to her Instagram Story to share some of the racist and hateful messages she's received, including screenshots of people telling her, "You suck loser. You're a diversity hire and you won't be loved or remembered for this acting role" and "You're (sic) days are numbered." Ingram said in a video to her followers that she was receiving "hundreds" of similar messages, adding, "And I also see those of you out there who put on a cape for me and that really does mean the world to me, because there's nothing anybody can do about this."

"Thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments, in the places that I'm not gonna put myself," she added. "To the rest of y'all, y'all weird." Since then Ingram has had the full support of the Star Wars franchise, which released a statement of support Tuesday. "We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist," the statement read. "There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist."