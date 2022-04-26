Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Are Officially Married

✖

Actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are married! Sources close to the couple said that they tied the knot in a small, private ceremony recently with no fanfare, according to a report by PEOPLE. The insider said that fans shouldn't expect any big announcements from McGregor and Winstead down the line.

"It was a small wedding for family and close friends," the source said. "They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach."

McGregor and Winstead met while filming Fargo in 2016 and reportedly began seeing each other in 2017. Both were married when they first met, but Winstead divorced her husband writer Riley Stearns that spring and McGregor divorced Eve Mavrakis in January of 2018. McGregor and Mavrakis – both in their 50s – share three adult children and one 11-year-old, and his family was critical of his relationship with Winstead early on. McGregor and Winstead had a son together in June of 2021 and named him Laurie. McGregor gave a shout-out to all his children during his Emmy acceptance speech in the fall.

"Mary, I love you so much. I'm gonna take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie. And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, hello to you too. Thank you very much everybody!" he said.

McGregor and Winstead may not be able to enjoy their privacy for much longer as both are poised to take on major streaming roles in the next year. McGregor, of course, will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new Disney+ Star Wars series. That show premieres on May 27 and will air from week to week. It will begin 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and will follow the secluded Jedi as he watches over Luke Skywalker from a distance. It will reportedly show some adventures he goes on in the meantime, possibly including showdowns with his former pupil Darth Vader. Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as the villainous Sith lord.

Meanwhile, Winstead has been cast in the Stars Wars series Ahsoka alongside Rosario Dawson in the titular role. Winstead's part has not been revealed yet, but Christensen has been confirmed for this series as well, meaning there's a non-zero chance that McGregor could turn up at some point. So far no release date has been scheduled for Ahsoka.