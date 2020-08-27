'Even Stevens' Star Christy Carlson Romano Recalls Most Memorable Moment From Hit Disney Series (Exclusive)

✖

Even Stevens went on to become one of the most popular shows on Disney Channel after its debut in 2000. Spanning three seasons alongside Shia LaBeouf, series star Christy Carlson Romano, who played Ren Stevens, instantly became a fan-favorite. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, the now mom-of-two recalls her most memorable moment from the hit series, sharing how while there were aplenty, one stood out the most.

"I would think the musical," the 36-year-old said in our series, PopCulture @ Home, before noting how pivotal that episode would be for the network giant, ultimately paving the way for a new avenue on the Disney Channel. "Filming the musical episode stood alone as an experience in filming Even Stevens because it was so different than the rest of the episodes — and there was such an emphasis on my performance because I'm the one that was the musical person in the cast, and when they found that out, they decided, 'Let's give her this!'"

The Season 2 episode, titled "Influenza," saw found fever-ridden Ren in the midst of mass confusion after not understanding why everyone in school was breaking out in song. Spoiler alert — she had the flu. But the moment of hilarity fused with musical charm became a pivotal one for what the Disney Channel.

"It ended up being a very important episode for the face of Disney Channel as a whole. In fact, Gary Marsh called me a couple of years ago because they were celebrating the milestones of Disney channel's history because I think they were celebrating 30 years," she explained. "But [Gary] said, 'I want you to know that the musical episode was one of the milestones that we've had at Disney Channel' and I think it really opened the doors to high school musical."

Romano adds how the Disney channel then continued with their "musical content" following that episode. "I really do feel like my show was shaping, and more specifically that episode was shaping the future of the Disney channel. I'm so glad to have been on the ground floor of all of that."

Since her Even Stevens days, Romano has stayed quite busy in the world of acting, even making her directorial debut when she sat in the director's chair of the film Christmas All Over Again, and now she's continued her talents bringing to life new shows on YouTube. After launching her YouTube channel three years ago, she's created a number of comedian content involving food and former Disney stars she use to work with, and now her new show Bucket List Bistro will air on Taste of Fox's YouTube channel as well as Hulu.

"My husband came up with it in terms of trying to think of COVID friendly content, I was like, 'Honey, what do you want to do? Fox is asking us to pitch them something, let's think of something!' Well, we're stuck inside and we're all stuck at home, and we have all these wild imaginations about where we would go if we could right now. Where would we go?" she explained. "The idea for Bucket List Bistro is that you're getting transported and escaping while watching the show and eating food from the places that might be on your bucket list!"

Bucket List Bistro premieres tonight at 4 p.m. CT.