Evan Rachel Wood Urges Golden Globes Attendees to ‘Circle Around’ Predators

Sunday night’s 75th Golden Globe Awards marks the first Hollywood award show since the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement began. And while some will be protesting through wearing black dresses and “Time’s Up” pins, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood wants to take things a step further.

Wood took to Twitter on Saturday calling for her fellow protestors to form human circles around any attending actors, directors, producers and screenwriters during the the show.

You also do not have to be in the circle so that it remains annonymous. Brothers and sisters can circle in solidarity. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 6, 2018

we are going to see some circles this weekend, or because of this idea some predators wont bother showing up in the first place out of fear. https://t.co/CgdrLBXBNv — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 6, 2018

Another reason why the #MeToo movement became so huge is because women were supporting other women like I have never seen. If we come together we are so much stronger. Lets keep that shit up. 😉 — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 7, 2018

Several actresses, most notably Meryl Streep, will be taking part in the silent protest. Wood told TMZ early Sunday morning that she supports the silent protest, but won’t be mad at actors who chose not to.

“I think it’s really cool that people want to wear black. That’s their way of expressing themselves and expressing the protest. I think it would be slightly hypocritical if the protest was anti-sexual harassment and … not give people that option to express themselves how they want. If they decide not to wear black they may get criticized, but you have to leave that choice there.”

The 75th Golden Globe Awards start at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.