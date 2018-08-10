Eva Longoria Shows off Newborn Son Santiago in ‘First Photo Shoot With Mama’

Eva Longoria’s son, Santiago Enrique, is already proving to be a star model, the little one posing for a mother-son duo photo shoot.

New mom Eva Longoria took to Instagram Thursday to show off more images from her mother-son photo shoot with her 7-week-old baby boy from their spread in HOLA! USA, which is set to hit newsstands on Aug. 10.

“Here he is again at his first photo shoot with mamá! I haven’t had a chance to post more photos because I’m slowing coming back from maternity leave — but this one is so precious!” the actress captioned the photo, which shows Santiago cradled in her arms and reaching a hand towards her face. “He’s more than I could have ever asked for! Thank you @bernardodoral for capturing the beauty of my son, which I get to see everyday!”

In June, Longoria confirmed to HOLA! USA that she and husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 50, had welcomed their bundle of joy on June 19, also revealing that the little one weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. The couple also shared the first image of Santiago with the publication.

“It’s magical. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life,” Longoria, 43, told the outlet, according to PEOPLE.

The photos were reportedly taken at the actress’ Los Angeles home, allowing the new mom to tend to her motherly duties, including “stops to breastfeed her little one” in between photo shoots.

Shortly after announcing the birth to the outlet, the couple also paid tribute to the nurses who helped them during the birth.

“You are all angels, sharing your knowledge and experience to make sure new moms feel good about going home and caring for this fragile life of a newborn. I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby,” Longoria wrote, going on to address families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. “Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them.”

The couple, who have been together since November of 2013 and became engaged in December of 2015, tied the knot in a private Mexico City ceremony in May of 2016, two years before welcoming little Santiago. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, including David and Victoria Beckham, Penélope Cruz, Ricky Martin, and Katy Perry.

While Santiago is Longoria’s first child, Bastón shared three children from his previous marriage to Natalia Esperon.